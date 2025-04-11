Statement by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Waldron

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce rejects the false claims being made by MARRISA WILSON New York and supported by known political activists that the ORIGINS: Guyana Fashion Festival represents her ideas and not those of the Government of Guyana and those persons assembled to deliver this landmark event.

The ORIGINS brand was developed by a team of Guyanese industry practitioners and event organisers assembled by the Ministry to develop the government’s investment in support of Guyana’s fledgling fashion industry. Our government’s support for the cultural and creative industries is no secret and amounts to over 2.7 billion in 2024 and 3.6 billion was budgeted for 2025.

Marrisa Wilson and her team were contacted by a representative of Alex Graham’s team in the United States, Alex Graham is serving as Event Director of the inaugural ORIGINS: Guyana Fashion Festival. Mr Graham met virtually with Marrisa Wilson and her team on March 13, 2025. In that meeting, the goals of the ORIGINS Guyana Fashion Festival were first shared and there was a meeting of minds on the goals and on a general approach about how Marissa, her Brand, and her Team could participate.

In an effort to demonstrate how they can participate in the Origins Guyana Fashion Festival (with no scope of participation being settled), Marrisa and her team provided to Mr. Graham, a 3-minute video to be shown at the launch and to have the ORIGINS brand included in some of their images. The images were never used but the video was shown during the launch event on March 26, 2025 at the Railway Courtyard and Marrisa Wilson was mentioned in the remarks from the podium.



On March 31, 2025, and based on further conversations, for the first time, Marrisa Wilson’s team submitted a proposal, inclusive of costs, outlining how her team could contribute to the inaugural ORIGINS: Guyana Fashion Festival. The comprehensive proposal covers some areas that are already being handled by other Guyanese fashion creatives and so internal discussions were still ongoing regarding the scope of Marrisa’s participation. It is during these deliberations that Marissa responded with the erroneous and mischievous video that has now been reposted by several others.

Marrisa’s work and achievement are outstanding, and it is therefore disappointing that someone of Guyanese roots, who had an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the industry here, quickly choose to go public with distortions, exaggerations, and lies in response to our effort to include her and her team.

The Government of Guyana is firmly of the view that Guyana is not just a land of natural beauty and economic potential; we are a force in fashion, creativity, and culture. As such, this festival is a visionary initiative, spearheaded by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to give our designers a global platform. It is a declaration that Guyana’s fashion industry is ready to shine, and we invite the world to take notice.

We will remain committed to the task and continue to work to deliver a world class show in May. It is unfortunate that Marissa Wilson and her team have chosen this route and thereby denied themselves the opportunity to be part of this groundbreaking event, for and on behalf of our creative professionals and aspirants alike.

The 2022 proposal referred to in her post will be shared on my page. There was nothing original about that proposal.

Thank you.

