‘You work for the people, communities’ – Min Parag tells NDC Councillors

-As Govt moves to strengthen local government organs through enhanced training

‘You work for the people and communities that elected you. You must have good governance, transparency and accountability. You must be grounded and guided by the law’.

This was the sentiment expressed by the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag at the launching ceremony of the Overseers and Neighbourhood Democratic Councillors (NDCs) Training Programme on Friday at the Liliendaal Convention Center, Greater Georgetown.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag Speaking to those present

The training organised by the Ministry targeted participants in Region Four (Demerara Mahaica), attracting some 95 per cent of councillors and overseers. It dealt with a gaumont of matters including legal affairs, financial management, community involvement and record management.

Minister Parag said that this training had been years in the making. She underscored that the presentations were specifically tailored to fully enhance the local government bodies by providing them with the knowledge and tools they need to properly and effectively manage the needs of their communities.

“This isn’t just a training that was born within a week. This is an experience that has been years coming together,” she said.

This training, the Local Government Minister mentioned, comes as a fulfillment to the Guyanese people based on the manifesto of the PPP/C Government.

“His Excellency, and the General Secretary of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic, would have envisioned something like this when the manifesto was being crafted, and in that manifesto, and I thought to myself when I became the Minister of Local Government, that we should try as best as possible to honour and deliver on what we promised in the manifesto,” the minister posited.

Minister Parag explained that the local leaders have a part to play in national development and strengthening democracy within their communities. She said the idea was to strengthen the local government organs from the bottom to the top, so they would have higher levels of democracy and community participation.

“One of the most important things you have, is to strengthen the democracy through the local governance structure. And what do I mean by that? Strengthening democracy and the rule of law comes from engagement with the citizens of your community,” she highlighted.

Minister Parag then told the overseers and councillors present that they must serve the people even though it would seem like they have a “thankless job”. She said this service is what Guyana needs at its critical juncture in development.

“You cannot gain or maintain the confidence of the residents if you do not appear…The foremost thing should always be the people in your community. The foremost thing should never be self-interest… Engagement with communities and residents is very important. Come out of your offices, make visits to the community, and engage with the community. Your job is not a 9 to 5 because you are dealing with people and real issues,” Minister Parag noted.

She said, “The residents of your community will come to you and look to you for assistance with things that obstruct and interrupt their daily lives. They will come to you to alleviate problems they have, and your engagement with them and your representation in trying to solve or alleviate those issues is what helps you keep the people satisfied, happy, and ensures equality in your community”.

This training, the Minister said, is expected to be mirrored across all regions of Guyana.

Meanwhile, the attendees shared their gratitude to be part of the training which comes at a critical time in the country’s history.

Vanessa Benn, Vice Chair of Industry/Plaisance NDC

Vice Chairman of the Industry/Plaisance NDC, Vanessa Benn, a first-time councillor on her NDC, believes that this training programme provides a greater avenue for networking across various NDCs.

She believes that NDCs play a key role in providing services.

“At the level of the NDC, it is a way and means for us to represent the citizens of our respective communities so that the services that are needed to be provided at a local level, are overseen and provided as necessary,” she mentioned.

Chairman of Better Hope/LBI NDC, Zaman Shaw

Also, the Chairman of the Better Hope/La Bonne Intention NDC, Zaman Shaw, commended the Government for undertaking the initiative. He is hopeful that the training can properly equip new councillors to effectively carry out their duties.

“Especially in my council, we have over 75 per cent of new persons, and many are trying to understand the act that governs the NDC, its operations and so on. That’s one of the things that we hope will come out today and they’ll be able to be better equipped to handle their functions in the NDC,” Shaw said.

Another councillor, Harry Tilku, Vice Chairman of the La Reconnaissance/ Mon Repos NDC, stated that the NDCs are there to provide services at the grassroots level.

“It starts from the bottom to the top, and once you conquer the grassroots level… there will be more cooperation,” Tilku pointed out.

Shantie Brumell-Bunbury, Councillor Diamond/Grove NDC

Shantie Brumell-Bunbury of the Diamond/Grove NDC cited that this training allows for a clearer understanding of carrying out her roles as a first-time councillor.

“It is very critical and crucial that the new councillors have such training because I’ve been one year as a councillor, and there are so many things that we don’t know. The dos and don’ts, like the legal framework, the roles of the EHO, the roles and functions of the overseer…the roles, duties and functions of the councillor as a whole. So, I know leaving here today, I’m taking back a wealth of experience that I will be able to share with my colleagues,” she said.

A Section of the audience present at the training for Overseers and NDC Councillors

Also present at the training ceremony was the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Miguel Choo-Kang and senior staff of the Ministry.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

