$100B to be invested in housing sector over the next three years

Thousands of Guyanese flocked the National Stadium, at Providence, East Bank Demerara to witness on display the evolution of Guyana’s architectural future through innovation and new technology, at the 2022 International Building Exposition.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

The premier expo, officially launched by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, features over 300 local, regional and international companies in manufacturing, engineering, financing, construction, and other services.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal announced the investment of over $100 billion over the next three years, to meet the demand for housing for Guyanese through infrastructural development and home construction.

Areas to benefit includes; Kokerite Hill and Mabaruma in Region One; Onderneeming and Charity, Region Two; Anna Catherina, Edinburg, Stewartville, Meten -Meer- Zorg, Leonora, Wales, Parfaite Harmonie, Tuschen and Wales, Region Three, and Diamond, Grove, Eccles, Herstelling, Covent Garden, Perseverance, Prospect, Little and Great Diamonds, La Reconnaissance, Non Pariel, Mon Repos, Cummings Lodge, Sophia, Enmore, Foulis, Success, Ogle, LBI, Hope Lowlands, and Hope Estate in Region Four. Areas in Region Five are: Bath, Hope, Experiment, Balthyock, and Burma while in Region Six, Ordnance Fortlands, Kilcoy, Chesney, No. 75, No. 76, Hampshire, Williamsburg and Palmyra will benefit. The Region Seven areas are: Five Miles, Four Miles and Three Miles while Madhia, Region 8, and Poke Bridge Lethem, Culvert City and Tabatinga , Region Nine are slated to benefit in those regions. Amelia’s Ward, Phase 1B, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV and Phase V, Wismar and Wisroc in Region 10 will also benefit.

“The rapidly evolving oil and gas sector has also brought its own unique demands for modern housing, particularly condominiums for which we passed new legislation…These works will begin to close the development gap between the coast and hinterland, and inject new life in others,” he stated.

The PPP/C Government’s ambitious national housing programme has seen thousands of Guyanese realising their dream of homeownership through the introduction of bold and aggressive initiatives. To date, close to 12,000 house lots were distributed in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Nine and 10, while 1200 units have been built in Regions Three, Four, Six and 10 – 300 of which have been handed over to the beneficiary families.

Additionally, Minister Croal announced that the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) will be handing over 5,000 more house lots during the course of the three- day expo, in Plantation Great Diamond and Grove Diamond, Meten – meer – Zorg, Stewartville, Non – Pariel and Enterprise. A number of land titles/transports will also be presented to persons.

Speaking on the evolution of the housing sector, Minister within the Housing Ministry, Susan Rodrigues said that Guyana will debut one of the newest technology and innovation in construction- 3d printing technology. Guyana will be the first country in South America and the Caribbean to utilise this new technology.

“And once again, Guyana will be the pioneer. Guyana has begun to experience transformational change as we build the infrastructure for a sustainable future,” she said.

Homes built from recycled material and other model homes that are environmentally sustainable will also be pushed, in keeping with the Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030.

Almost 12 years ago, in August 2010, Guyana held its first Building Expo. It was an initiative by President Ali, who served as the then Housing Minister, to create linkages between local businesses and other regional and international companies. The expo is being held under theme “A New Frontier for Building a One Guyana”

