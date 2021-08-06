$163M for Core Home Support & Home Improvement Subsidies in Parfaite Harmonie

The Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing & Planning Authority signed over $163 million in contracts for Home Improvement Subsidies and Core Home Support in La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal, during the contract signing

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal; Permanent Secretary, Mr. Andre Ally; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CH&PA, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves; and Director of Projects, Mr. Omar Narine, attended the signing on Friday, in Ministry’s Boardroom.

Minister Croal, stated that the two components, which fall under the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP) are funded through the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to improve housing conditions.

Minister of Housing & Water, Hon. Collin Croal [2nd left], hands over the contract for the construction of core homes to a representative from Tristar Industries Inc., in the presence of Permanent Secretary, Mr. Andre Ally [right] and CEO of CH&PA, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves [left]

“This programme has been reformulated, as part of our goal to provide sustainable and affordable housing, as well as, access to basic infrastructure for Guyanese, particularly those in low-income communities.”

He also emphasized the importance of the programme for enhancing mobility and safety in vulnerable communities. The Minister in his statement, also urged the contractors to put their best foot forward in ensuring the projects are delivered in a quality and time efficient manner.

Minister of Housing & Water, Hon. Collin Croal [2nd left], hands over the contract for Home Improvement Subsidies to a representative from Mike & Daughters Lumberyard, in the presence of Permanent Secretary, Mr. Andre Ally [right] and CEO of CH&PA, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves [left]

CEO Greaves further explained that twenty five (25) core homes will be built through this phase of the programme in La Parfaite Harmonie and one hundred and eighteen (118) home improvement subsidies will be granted.

The core homes will be no less than 330 square feet single family homes with concrete blocks for the outer walls and floors, basic doors, windows, electrical wiring, water connections etc. The homes are designed to meet basic standards that a family can move into and affordably expand over time. The contract was awarded to Cemax Procurement and Contracting – Lot 7 ($10,881,287) and Mike and Daughters Lumberyard – Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8 ($54,257,545).

A section of the contractors

Meanwhile, the home improvement subsidies will be $500,000 granted in the form of building materials for repairs to walls, floors, electrical works and sanitation improvements, among others. Lots 1-5 of this contract was awarded to Tristar Industries Inc. at a sum of $98,920,225.

All beneficiaries are individuals in vulnerable households, living in structures considered to not be habitable. These are also persons who possess ownership of the said property and would have applied and prequalified for the programme.

The programme previously encompassed communities from Georgetown to Grove on the East Bank of Demerara, up to La Bonne Intention on the East Coast of Demerara and Westminster, Onderneeming, Recht-Door-Zee, Lust en Rust, and Parfaite Harmonie Phase II on the West Bank of Demerara. The Ministry recently expanded the project to include nineteen communities on the East Coast of Demerara, stretching the boundary to Victoria. Similar works will commence in these areas, as the programme continues.