200 low, moderate-income homes for Region Three

Some 200 housing units are expected to be constructed in Anna Catherina and Meten-Meer-Zorg, (Region Three), targeting low- and moderate-income earners, as part of the government’s turnkey home project being executed by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA).

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P during his site to housing developments in Region Three

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P, who made the announcement Friday, said lands are being identified to commence the project.

He conducted a site visit to several new housing developments in the region. He said the aim is to provide more comprehensive and sustainable housing options for all Guyanese.

The PPP/C Government has been leading an aggressive housing drive since returning to office in 2020, in keeping with its manifesto promise to provide 50, 000 house lots to Guyanese by 2025. This is being realised through the construction of homes for low to moderate households and young professionals, as well as house lots allocations.

Moderate income homes at Cummings Lodge

Under the turn-key initiative, close to 1000 homes are underway in areas including Providence and Prospect, East Bank Demerara, and Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown, Region Four. Several homes are also under construction in Williamsburg, Region Six and Amelia’s Ward, Region Ten.

Additionally, 25 core homes were constructed in Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, Region Three, while another 25 are under construction in Sophia, Georgetown. The initiative, which targets low-income and moderate families, falls under the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Meanwhile, earlier this year, His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that the government will be constructing 1000 houses, utilising 100 per cent local wood as part of the administration’s efforts to provide affordable homes to Guyanese.