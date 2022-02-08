$200M for persons living with disabilities

The PPP/C Administration has once again demonstrated its interest in the well-being of persons living with disabilities with the budgetary allocation of $$200 million for 2022.

The allotment will allow disabled persons to access a plethora of social services to enhance their daily lives.

Person living with a disability receiving public assistance.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, MP, said from the allocation, new and improved health care facilities will be constructed to assist persons living with disabilities.

“Persons living with disabilities will be able to, this year, when the centre opens in the first half of the year, benefit from training opportunities and other skills at our centre that will cater exclusively for teenagers, young adults and adults living with disabilities from across the country.”

A new care centre for children living with disabilities will commence at the Mahaica Hospital, while civil works will continue on the centre for disability.

In an effort, to ensure persons with disabilities achieve their full potential, the government will extend its Special Education Needs (SEN) programme. The programme is geared at conducting assessments to identify children throughout the education system who are in need of SEN services.

Currently, over 400 children are enrolled in SEN schools, and to ensure improved methods of learning in area of SEN over 2,200 teachers have already been trained. In addition, over 100 teachers are currently enrolled in the Guyana Academy of Online Learning (GOAL) receiving higher education training. This will improve the learning outcomes of the SEN programme benefitting hundreds of children.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health will be collaborating with the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre to conceptualise a national classroom targeting autistic children nationwide.

Last year, the human services ministry collaborated with the education ministry to conduct autism and dyslexia screenings on hinterland children. In an effort to provide improved education delivery for those children.

The allocation will also see procurement of two wheelchair buses to aid in the transportation of residents from the Mahaica hospital and training complex.

Meanwhile, Budget 2022 under the theme, “Steadfast against all challenges, Resolute in building our One Guyana” will place a total of $385 million of disposable income in the hands of vulnerable and disabled persons.