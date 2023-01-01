2023 investments will lay foundation for Guyana 2030 and beyond – President Ali

Guyanese can expect tremendous investments from the government in 2023 which will lay the foundation for sustainable development way beyond 2030.

The administration wants to establish a post 2030 state that will be the energy and industrial capital of the Caribbean, a prime tourism destination, a regional food security, and transport hub, and a competitive knowledge-based and low-carbon economy.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in his new year’s message, said while lots of success stories can be reeled out for 2022, the PPP/C Government intends to accelerate its people-centred and inclusive national agenda.

Dr Ali said 2023 will see greater thrust towards community development, providing more assistance to improve roads, drainage, street lights, recreational facilities, and safety and security.

“Healthcare will be boosted in the New Year. Major upgrades will be undertaken to regional and district hospitals and improvements undertaken at health clinics and centers. Works on the construction of new hospitals at Anna Regina, Bath Settlement, De Kindren, Little Diamond, Enmore, No.75 Village; and a new pediatric and maternity hospital at Ogle will proceed this year,” the president added.

The head of state emphasised that every regional and district hospital will soon be able to offer a suite of diagnostic services such as computerised tomography (CT) scans, echocardiograms, ultrasound scans, and X-rays.

“The demand for more medical personnel will be met through expanded training, including quadrupling the number of nurses trained each year. We want the best education with which our citizens can benefit from,” he noted.

The government will advance its efforts by providing more resources to ensure the nation’s children receive world-class education.

This year will also see teacher training intensified to ensure that by the end of 2025, educators in the public education system are trained. All students will be entitled to universal secondary education.

Major road transport works will accelerate including the Linden to Mabura Road, completing the Eccles to Diamond Road link; advancing plans for the four-lane highway between Crane and Schoonord, the new bridge across the Demerara River, and the Ogle to Eccles Road link.

“This year too we will sustain our plans for the empowerment of our women and youth. We will provide enhanced social protections to the vulnerable in our society, including the disabled and elderly, and we will work to create a more caring society in which communities attend to and support the less fortunate,” the president stated.

Dr. Ali outlined plans to intensify the digital transformation of Guyana, including coding, telemedicine, smart classrooms, virtual education for the hinterland; electronic health records management, and establishing a single window for business and building permits.

Among the interventions, the president said shrimp production will be expanded, increasing the use of shade houses in the agricultural sector, and promoting large-scale cultivation of high-value crops such as broccoli and cauliflower, and large-scale dairy production.

“All the wealth in the world will not bring us development unless we cultivate the right values: including service, self-sacrifice, social responsibility, and solicitude. My wish on this New Year is that as we pursue our own goals that we be mindful of our responsibilities, as citizens, to work for the good of all.”

President Ali stated that 2023 will also witness intensified efforts at arresting criminal activities.

