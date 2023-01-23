25 Region 10 health centres upgraded in 2022 – Min Anthony

Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony said some 25 health centres in Region Ten have had major infrastructural upgrades in 2022.

In addition to the upgrades, the ministry ensured an adequate supply of medicines for the region.

Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony

Responding to questions by opposition Member of Parliament, Jermaine Figueria on Monday, Minister Anthony said the government continues to improve healthcare services across the region to ensure Guyanese are provided with quality services.

The upgrades to the health centres demonstrate the government’s commitment to ensuring Guyanese receive medical attention in a conducive environment.

The minister said outlying health posts and centres in Region Ten have also been upgraded and new equipment added.

“In addition to fixing the health centres, we have also added equipment to the various health centres. We have a package of services that we want to deliver to health posts and centres. We are working to ensure that it can be delivered. One way of ensuring that is to ensure that the health facilities have adequate equipment.

“We put medicines based on the competence of the people and the level of the facilities that we have. This is nothing new. So, health posts and centres would attract a specific list of medications. Then, when we go to the district and regional hospitals, it’s another set of medication that is allowed at those facilities,” Dr Anthony emphasised.

In keeping with its manifesto’s promise, the PPP/C Government has expanded primary healthcare for all and upgraded health facilities, including the expansion of diagnostic services such as CT scans, telemedicine, and others. This forms part of His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s vision of creating a world-class health system for all Guyanese.

