30 more young Berbicians benefit from low-income homes

Thirty (30) young persons of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) were on Tuesday, allocated low-income homes at Ordnance/ Fortlands, as the government accelerates its national housing programme.

The allocation exercise was done during an outreach conducted by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) compound in New Amsterdam.

Marsena Angel selecting her house lot from Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal.

It is the first set of 100 two-bedroom flat homes currently under construction at Ordnance/ Fortlands. Each unit measures 20 feet by 30 feet (600 square feet) and costs $5.5 million inclusive of the cost for the land.

Marsena Angel, a Dental Assistant attached to the New Amsterdam Hospital was one of the first beneficiaries to select her house lot number, which brings her closer to becoming a homeowner.

The young woman said she will finally be able to move out of her mother’s home and start her own family, thanks to the government’s housing initiative.

“I feel great to be a homeowner at such a young age. I have been waiting forever for this moment… the process was smooth, I had no issues,” Angel said.

Mother of Five, Barbara Gobin, said her dream of providing a safe and stable home for her children has now been realised. She currently lives with her children at her mother’s house, which she said is not spacious enough.

“It is a pleasure to have my own home, and I’m glad that an opportunity came about that I can get my heart’s desire. My procedure was very quick,” she told DPI.

Gobin commended the government for implementing the many housing initiatives that allow citizens, especially young people, to own a home. She was particularly pleased that the programme was also extended to Region Six.

“There is a lot of progress across the country, and I’m glad to be given the opportunity to benefit,” she stated.

After applying 10 years ago for a house lot, Mahindra Boodoo of Canje was happy to benefit from the turn-key initiative, as he will no longer have to pay rent.

“I thank God for it. It will help me greatly because I have three kids and right now, I’m renting a place and it’s really hard…The government is doing a great job right now because I waited so long, and I now get through,” he said.

In brief remarks, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, said the initiative forms part of the government’s national housing programme that aims to provide the opportunities for Guyanese to own a home. It also fulfills the government’s mandate of providing 50,000 house lots by 2025.

“We have a mandate to deliver housing opportunities to the Guyanese people, and we will deliver… region is no exception, we have a lot in store for this area,” he told the recipients.

One hundred more homes are underway at Williamsburg/Hampshire, with another 59 units slated to be constructed in the area. Simultaneously, the minister said that the ministry is executing infrastructural development works in excess of $1.1 billion in the region.

The construction of homes project was conceptualised by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan who had initiated the ‘turn key’ homes initiative when he served as housing minister prior to 2015.

When the PPP/C Government took office in 2020, it initiated an aggressive housing programme. To date, 1,200 homes are underway for lower to moderate income families, as well as young professionals across Regions Three, Four, Six and 10. Some 300 homes were completed and handed over to families to date.

Further, more than 11,000 house lots were allocated to citizens through CHPA’s signature ‘Dream Realise’ house lot distribution exercise. In excess of 3,500 transport and titles were also distributed thus far.

