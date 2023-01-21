$35.3M drug bond commissioned in Region Five

A drug bond to the tune of $35.3 million was on Saturday commissioned in Region Five.

This facility will help store and efficiently manage the distribution of drugs in the region and provide a more ready supply of drugs to the health facilities there.

Cutting of the ribbon

It will also supply the soon to be built modern regional hospital and three new health centres being built in the region this year.

Regional Health Officer, Dr Desmond Nicholson noted that access to medicines and medical supplies is the right of every citizen who visits a public healthcare institution and the Ministry of Health has kept this mandate by ensuring that each region is equipped to deliver the necessary medication.

Regional Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal, Member of Parliament Faizal Jaffarally and Regional Health Officer, Dr. Desmond Nicholson

He noted that the building, “Represents an improvement in the management and distribution of drugs and medical supplies across the region, the vision is that we must, at all times have sufficient levels of buffer stock, which is important in preventing stockouts and drug shortages.”

Regional Member of Parliament Faizal Jaffarally noted that it is part of the PPP/C Administration’s commitment to provide world class healthcare to all citizens despite of geographic location.

Regional Chairman Vickchand Ramphal delivering remarks

Regional Chairman Vickchand Ramphal noted that this will enhance health services being provided in Region Five.

The building was completed in record time, with the contractor completing the project in just five months.

Some of the medical supplies

“This facility has created the foundation for better services to come in this region and also to facilitate the demands that will be coming over the next years ahead,” Ramphal said.

He said the drug bond was long advocated for and was a priority for the PPP/C Government when it entered office in 2020. “The three additional health centres, these will be constructed in areas where persons are having difficulties or will have to travel presently far distances to access health care, now they will not have to go that long distance, and in cases of emergencies we can treat with it in a timely manner and to save lives,” he outlined.

