$3B in infrastructural works for Anna Catherina, Cornelia Ida, Edinburgh

The Ministry of Housing and Water will be executing infrastructural works valued $3 billion for the provision of serviced house lots in Anna Catherina, Cornelia Ida and Edinburgh, Region Three.

Minister, Hon. Collin Croal made this announcement during an outreach in the area on Wednesday.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal

At a community engagement in Anna Catherina, he said the contracts for those projects have been awarded and works will commence in early May.

“I am just waiting on GuySuCo to release those lands because they are in harvesting season… And so, once that is complete, the contracts were already awarded so that contractors are just waiting on us,” Minister Croal said.

He told the residents that the PPP/C Government is committed to providing adequate housing and water to all citizens.

“We have a number of areas here in Region Three that will be developed for housing allocation and that’s on this year programme…Likewise, it will also create opportunities for persons to gain employment and with that, once you have employment, you have resources being generated,” he added.

In 2021 alone, Minister Croal said the Ministry signed close to $18 billion in contracts for infrastructural works and the construction of homes in Regions Three, Four, Five and Six.

“So, you can understand the magnitude of the investment in the housing sector, never before have we had so much money being spent by any government,” he said.

The PPP/C Government has distributed close to 4,000 house lots since it took office. The amount also brings the Government closer to realising its goal of distributing 10,000 lots during its first year in office and an overall 50,000 lots in five years.