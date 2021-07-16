440 CSOs to receive skills training through BIT

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai MP and Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton MP on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which will see some 440 Community Support Officers (CSOs) from hinterland communities receiving skills training.

The CSOs will receive the training through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT). Minister Hamilton urged CSOs to help develop the country. He said the training will be beneficial for agriculture development and food security in the hinterland.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton MP and Minister of Amerindian Affair Pauline Sukhai MP signing the MoU

“The Board of Industrial Training mandates, an instruction from me, was that whatever opportunities and whatever facilities exists on the coast, it must also reach the hinterland…because we believe that Guyanese people must be trained and they have access equally” Minister Hamilton said.

The Minister emphasised the need for gender equality in the hinterland communities, and encouraged young women to “take the leap and recognise and make use of the opportunities that are available” to them.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai MP

“We have no gender specific programme…and I say to young women as I travel through this country, don’t let the society restrict you to what you can learn,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Sukhai said the re-establishment of the CSO programme is yet another commitment being fulfilled.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton MP

“We have to make special effort to ensure that we have both genders accessing the level and types of training that our ministry is offering and by extension, the PPP/Civic Government to young people across this Country and to the Amerindian and hinterland youth,” Minister Sukhai said.

The Minister said the training is important not only to the CSOs, but for the development and improvement of people’s lives.

A section of CSOs at the ceremony

The simple signing ceremony was held at the hinterland student dormitory on the East Coast of Demerara.