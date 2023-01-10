Agri ministry working to increase Guyana’s food production

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, has reassured farmers that his ministry is committed to providing additional resources to help the food sector expand significantly in 2023.

Minister Mustapha acknowledged that while the country is currently producing 60 per cent of the food consumed by its population, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s aim is to increase the number and even produce enough to export.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

To achieve this goal, the government has invested heavily in every area of the agriculture sector in order to double production, since taking office in August 2020.

Minister Mustapha emphasised that the drive to accomplish the administration’s food agenda will continue.

One of the initiatives the ministry has implemented is a partnership with cattle farmers from various regions across the country through the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) for the use of breeding bulls to enhance their herds.

This forms part of the agency’s genetic improvement programme, as the government works towards developing the local cattle industry.

Last October, 64 hybrid breeding bulls were imported from Texas, USA to assist with the initiative.

The agriculture minister noted that the move is expected to boost the overall quality and productivity of the country’s cattle farming industry.

Last Saturday, the minister promised to deliver four flock of rams to goat farmers along the West Coast of Berbice.

He made it clear, however, that the animals must be shared among farmers within the area.

“We have given a number of help to cash crop groups across this country… We will give you a completed set of farming tools, we will provide seeds. I will help you,” he said.

The minister added that the agriculture ministry will be working to develop the black giant chicken industry since it has great potential.

Overall, it is clear that the PPP/C Government is taking an active approach to increase the agriculture production.

The initiatives and investment in breeding bulls and farming tools, among other interventions show the readiness of the government to support the farmers and develop the agriculture industry.

