Agriculture Minister appeals to Region One residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, MP, has encouraged residents of the Barima- Waini (Region One) to get vaccinated and help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The minister visited the Region on Tuesday to address residents’ concerns about the agriculture sector there. He told residents that the only way the country could return to some form of normalcy is if they get vaccinated.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, MP

“The vaccine saves lives and all of us must recommit ourselves if we want to return to normalcy then as fast as possible. We can take the vaccine and if over 80 per cent of the population can take the vaccine, then we could go back to normalcy.”

He also urged residents to encourage other persons including their family members to follow suit, to ensure that everyone remains protected from the deadly disease, especially since there has been a steady increase in the number of positive cases in the region.

“Within the next week we must reduce that rate once again, that is we must recommit to go and take the vaccine and encourage our neighbors, our friends, our families,” Minister Mustapha urged.

He added that residents should take full advantage of the efforts by the government to procure the vaccines, as there are many countries that are unable to access them.

“We are very fortunate that the government is finding funds to purchase these vaccines so that the population can be vaccinated and we can reduce the infection because this pandemic is a very very serious pandemic and all over the world it is creating havoc. At the end of today’s meeting, I hope that the RHO will have some persons to take to the center to take their vaccine.”

Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley shared similar sentiments, while noting that the region’s health department has been working assiduously to put measures in place to cater to the needs of persons infected with the COVID-19.

“Covid-19 has taken 41 lives in our region and I’m stressing on this today, that we’re meeting here, for those of you who are not yet vaccinated to please get your vaccine. It is important to take the vaccine because the vaccine is the only proven way that will be able to help anyone of us if we should contract COVID-19 from not getting severely sick or being hospitalised or even dying,” the chairman said.

Vaccination campaigns are being conducted frequently in the region as the government continues to ensure the population remains protected.