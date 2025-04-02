Akawini Residents to Benefit from Education and Transportation Investments

Residents of Akawini Village in the Lower Pomeroon, Region Two, are set to benefit from significant government investments aimed at improving access to education, transportation, and youth development.

These initiatives were announced by Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development Anand Persaud during a community meeting in the village last Monday.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai

Recognising the transportation challenges faced by schoolchildren in riverine areas, the government has allocated $2.5 million to the Akawini Village Council for the procurement of a boat.

This initiative, facilitated by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, includes an engine and fuel provision by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) to ensure students can travel safely to school.

Sport gears donated to the Village Council

Toshao David Wilson emphasized the importance of this development, noting that the transportation service will be free for students.

“It will help us in our education system, because the dorm life for these children is hard. We are grateful that our children could go to a secondary school and come back in the afternoon,” Toshao Wilson said.

In addition to the transportation investment, the government has allocated $3 million toward youth empowerment through sports.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud

These funds will be used to develop an all-purpose sports ground, fostering community engagement and providing a space for young people to develop their talents.

Another $2 million has been earmarked for clearing the local creek to enhance accessibility for residents and visitors.

This initiative will also create employment opportunities for community members. To further support this effort, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) will deploy an excavator to widen the creek’s shoulders.

Toshao of Akawini Village, David Wilson

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the village, Toshao Wilson said, “As the Toshao of this village, I want to say thank you very much. Thanks to the government for seeing our needs and working to address them. We are truly grateful.”

Further highlighting ongoing development efforts, Minister Sukhai revealed that two wells have been drilled in Akawini, now providing reliable access to drinking water.

Additionally, Akawini has received $70 million over the past two years under the Carbon Credits programme, made possible through the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

Minister Sukhai underscored the government’s commitment to investing in Akawini, noting that her ministry has allocated $128.1 million to the village. She urged residents to recognize and acknowledge these contributions.

“Don’t allow anyone to come here and say you never had anything or that nothing was done in your village. We must understand how these investments are being rolled out and how we are benefiting,” she said.

To further support youth development, the Akawini Village Council also received sports gear, reinforcing the government’s commitment to fostering community growth and well-being.

