Albouystown residents laud $1.4B South Enhancement Project

Residents benefitting from the Public Works Ministry’s South Georgetown Urban Enhancement Project have lauded the government for the timely development coming their community.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill addresses residents of Albouystown

The project, valued at approximately $1.4 billion, will see the development of the 1.8-kilometre Independence Boulevard, which stretches from Saffon Street to Cemetery Road, Georgetown.

Speaking in an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Monday, Albouystown resident, Dexter Hatton, expressed his joy at the announcement of the project.

Resident of Albouystown, Dexter Hatton

He explained that it was something long anticipated by residents of Albouystown, as well as their parents and grandparents.

“Now, we heard it through the grapevine, but to hear now that this thing is real? When I send the video to [my uncle] in America, he’s gonna be so, so happy and say boy, you know something? I’m so happy that Albouystown improving,” he said.

He shared that while his grandfather and older relatives might have had the dream of seeing Albouystown become a flourishing community, they never had a chance to live that dream.

“So now, they could look from the other side… and say, ‘Boy, I always tell y’all that the glory day gon come.’ It’s here now,” he said.

A section of the gathering on Monday

Another resident, who only gave his name as Terry, shared similar sentiments.

He related, “I’ve lived here all my life, and I’m 58 years old,” he said. “It’s about time this place saw some improvement. It’s been brought up for years, but I guess they lacked the finances. I’m glad to see something being done.”

While residents occupying the reserve attended the meeting to raise their concerns, Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, assured that everything along the Boulevard was already mapped out, and persons squatting on the reserve would be relocated.

He also advised that persons remove all derelict vehicles stationed along the Boulevard, and warned that failure to comply would result in the vehicles being removed and taken to a derelict site.

The enhancement project is set to begin immediately.

