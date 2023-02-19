Amerindian Affairs Ministry condemns misleading article on allocations to Amerindians under carbon credit sale

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs condemns the misleading and malicious article published in the Friday, January 17, 2023 edition of the Kaieteur News headlined “Out of US$ 750M carbon credit payout Govt. gives US$ 23M to Amerindians.”

It is a wholly inaccurate and desperate attempt by persons falsely claiming to have Amerindian interests at heart, to try to reduce the extensive benefits accrued to our indigenous peoples in a transparent and inclusive manner under the expanded LCDS 2030. The LCDS 2030 continues to boost all efforts to advance and support land ownership, status and rights of Indigenous Peoples collectively. In response to input from elected leaders of indigenous communities, both titled and untitled communities are included in revenue sharing.

Contrary to what was wrongly stated in the article, the benefits sharing mechanism has been developed and endorsed through extensive inclusive consultations over the period 2021 and 2022 which included visits to Villages and Communities and saw indigenous representation, specifically including non- governmental organizations, on the LCDS Multi-stakeholder Steering Committee. Additionally, in July 2022, the National Toshaos’ Council unanimously endorsed the LCDS 2030.

On December 02, 2022, the Government of Guyana entered into an agreement with the Hess Corporation for the sale of Carbon Credits for a minimum of US$ 750M over a ten year period. It is most significant to rectify the misinformation being peddled by persons who clearly do not wish for our indigenous brothers and sister to benefit. The US$23 million currently accruing to our first peoples is representative of 15% of the first payment of US$150 million which amounts to payments of 30 percent of the forest carbon stock; Amerindians villages and local communities will benefit from the remaining 70 percent when that is sold.

The malicious article failed to mention that 85% of revenues from forest carbon credits will be invested in national and multi-community programmes. These programs will directly and indirectly enhance and benefit the lives of our indigenous peoples through various sectors (health, education, infrastructure, social services etc.). Further, 15% of revenues will be allocated directly to 240 Amerindian and Hinterland Communities to fund their Village Sustainable Plans which they developed through extensive consultations with their villages and communities. This gives our indigenous brothers and sisters the realistic opportunity to transform their village economies in a tremendous way.

These benefits under the LCDS 2030 will not dilute but rather will compliment the Government’s support to our first people. This is evident in the specific allocation to the Amerindian Development Fund of GY$2.7 billion to continued Amerindian and Hinterland development in Guyana.

It is sad when indigenous leaders of the APNU-AFC purposely spread false information for cheap political gain. It is useful to note that the APNU-AFC Government during their tenure made absolutely no attempt to support for our Amerindian brothers and sisters. Under the Green State Strategy, the Amerindian people benefitted 100% of zero dollars.

The Government of Guyana remains committed to enhancing the livelihood of our Amerindian people in an inclusive and transparent manner for continued sustainable development.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

