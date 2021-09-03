Animal fat, not oil observed at Kingston Seashore

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) today responded to reports of crude oil witnessed at the Kingston Seashore, in Georgetown. Initial assessments revealed that the substance was in fact animal fat, that was dumped in the vicinity. The assessment team witnessed no crude oil in the area, nor any slick or sheen.





Experts indicate that the animal fat is expected to be quickly dispersed by tidal action and waves, and be degraded by bacteria and other living organisms. Persons are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any observations or impacts to the local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500, operated 24/7 by the Commission.