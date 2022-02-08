Billions allocated for continued functioning of constitutional bodies

Vital constitutional bodies have been allocated substantial financial amounts for their further development and function on the first day of the consideration of Estimates and Expenditures of Budget 2022.

The Committee of Supply gave the nod for $50 million for specific improvements to be made to the parliament office’s infrastructure and to upgrade its equipment.

The funds will be used as provisions for gates, a baggage scanner, furniture and other equipment.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, M.P, said constitutional bodies need to be appropriately financed so that citizens could be able to access the important services.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Hon. Gail Teixeira, M.P

The audit office received a total of $1.25 billion, of which $25 million has been set aside to improve its bond, furniture and equipment.

The Public and Police Service Commissions, which are responsible for the exercise of disciplinary control in the public sector and police force respectively, were granted a total of $158.5 million for the further execution and improvement of their duties.

Further, the Rights Commissions, inclusive of the Rights of the Child Commission (RCC), the Human Rights Commission (HRC), the Women and Gender Equality Commission (WGEC), and the Indigenous Peoples Commission (IPC), were allotted $24.8 million, $30.5 million, $42.3 million, and $33 million respectively in current expenditures.

The WGEC and the IPC have been granted $485,000 and $200,000 respectively for capital expenditure.

Another $171 million has been budgeted for the Ethnic Relations Commission.

The financing of these entities is in keeping with the PPP/C Administration’s manifesto to strengthen the bodies and ensure “non-interference” by the Executive in their work.