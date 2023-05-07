Billions invested to drive housing development in Regions Five, Six

The government continues to inject billions of dollars to develop housing infrastructure across the country.

Minister, Collin Croal disclosed that infrastructural works are ongoing in Region Five to the tune of $3.5 billion.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

During the recent steel and cement distribution exercise there, the minister stated that some $4 billion has been exhausted to develop housing schemes in Mahaica-Berbice, including roads, drainage, electricity, and water.

Infrastructural works are ongoing at Shieldstown to the tune of $2 billion, another $820 million is being invested at Burma, while $621 million and $500 million are being spent at Balthyock and Experiment, respectively.

Meanwhile, there are ongoing infrastructure works in Region Six to the tune of $9.2 billion, for which contracts have already been signed.

In less than three years, Region Six has seen the injection of over $10.5 billion for housing infrastructure development. At No. 75 Village, some $1.2 billion was spent, while $1.7 billion was invested at No. 76.

Housing scheme in Region Six

Palmyra Village is also undergoing ground-breaking projects worth over $10 billion.

“Palmyra will be the envy in terms of development, planned infrastructure, and growth for that area. We have already started the work in terms of land clearing and preparation for the housing development that will see the construction of houses as well as some allocations eventually, and for commercial industrial activities,” the housing and water minister said.

“Our business is not just about finding lands and allocating…you have to follow up with the infrastructure works to prepare these areas… These are lands that have no development,” Minister Croal added.

To date, close to 1,000 house lots have been allocated in Region Five, while another 1,300 have been allocated in Region Six. This is in keeping with the government’s aim to allocate 50,000 house lots within its first term in office.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

