Budget 2022: Amplified training programmes to upskill women

Government is set to improve and implement new training programmes to empower and upskill women nationwide.

The 2022 budget which was presented under the theme “Steadfast Against All Challenges, Resolute in Building One Guyana” will see the implementation and enhancement of new and existing programmes to meet the demands of a developing Guyana.

Booth at ‘WE LIFT’ Expo

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, M.P, said “the empowerment of women is therefore an imperative to achieving sustainable development, as has been recognised in this Government’s manifesto. The representation of women across all spheres of society is something this administration strongly supports.”

The Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) was launched in 2021 as the PPP/C Administration sought to enforce gender equality and women empowerment. It has been expanded this year, targeting more women, and offering additional and advanced courses in culinary arts and technical skills for solar farms, among others.

Recently, WIIN launched a business incubator and app to create and promote more women entrepreneurs to lead, innovate and flourish.

Additionally, through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, a Women Empowerment, Leading, Innovating, Flourishing Together (WE LIFT) was commissioned to exhibit the businesses of women. The programme provides marketing support tools to women to help them promote and expand their businesses.

