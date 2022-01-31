Budget 2022 will propel tourism sector, create thousands of jobs

The budgetary allocation to the Ministry of Tourism this year, will equip the sector with all the capital needed to develop and upskill Guyana’s human resource to meet the demands of the rapidly growing economy.

During the first day of the budget debate held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) Monday, Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, M.P, said “Budget 2022, will be truly transformative. It will be the first of several budgets that propel us into the ranks of developed countries, with a standard and quality of living that Guyanese have dreamed of for generations. It will propel all of us.”

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oniedge Walrond at the first budget debate, held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC)

Some 6,000 persons are earmarked to be trained through a Guyana- Barbados joint tourism initiative, as four internationally-branded hotels break ground in Guyana.

The development of these hotels will undoubtedly provide quality accommodation for the influx of foreigners investing in the country, as well as, fulfil the PPP/C Administration’s mandate promise of creating 50,000 jobs.

“Our tremendous progress on this front makes it imperative to ensure that our Guyanese citizens are ably qualified for the imminent jobs and positions at all tiers of the industry, including senior management,” Minister Walrond said.

She said industrial estates in Regions Two and Ten will benefit from infrastructural development, as construction works will commence this year. The new infrastructure will boost business in the local communities, resulting in job opportunities for residents.

With the recent passage of the Local Content Act, Minister Walrond said the business sector will need to produce goods and services at a standard that will meet the demand of international firms.

She said the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) will play a significant role in ensuring quality goods and services.

The GNBS has successfully discharged its duties in both offshore and onshore activities in the oil and gas sector.

This year, the Bureau will completely take responsibility for the testing of crude oil brought to surface, putting this critical aspect of operational audit and quality assurance exclusively into Guyanese hands.