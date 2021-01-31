CDC monitoring earthquake aftermath

The Civil Defence Commission Commission received reports of an earthquake with a shallow depth of 10 km and an epicenter near Boa Vista, Roraima, Brazil that occurred on Sunday, 31 January 2021 at 3:05 pm local time.

Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deeper ones as they are closer to the surface. CDC’s global disaster response partners stated that the exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the earthquake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.

The Regional Emergency Operations Centre reported that the tremor was felt in Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo Region (Region 9), but there were no reports on any losses or damages. The Civil Defence Commission will continue to monitor this event through the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) and provide updates as more information becomes available.

If you would have suffered any damages from the impact, kindly contact NEMS at (592) 600.7500 or at (592) 623.1700.