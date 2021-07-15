Cheddi Jagan Dental School to get operating theatre

− renovation to be completed soon

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony MP says a new theatre will be established at the Cheddi Jagan Dental School to facilitate more surgical operations.

The Minister visited the institution on Wednesday to inspect the ongoing rehabilitation works.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, MP, visits the Cheddi Jagan Dental School to inspect ongoing rehabilitation works on Wednesday.

“I had a first-hand look at what they are doing here, the types of services they offer and more recently we have been able to do some renovation works, different sections of the building and I can see how it is being utilised. This year we have some additional works that we will be doing including establishment of our theatre space.

I think it was a very productive visit and in discussion with the Heads of Department of the Institution we had a very open discussion about things that we can do, how we can improve the services and to make sure that people, when they come to utilise the facility, they feel welcome and that they would get a fast turnaround,” Minister Anthony said.

The new Pharmacy at the Cheddi Jagan Dental School

He said renovation of sections of the building will also be completed.

Among the departments refurbished are the sterilisation and periodontology departments, to ensure optimum sanitation and accessibility. A new pharmacy will also be added to the school. Plans are also in the pipeline for the establishment of a maxillofacial department.

