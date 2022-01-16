Citizens laud clean up initiative

-happy with joint services’ involvement

As government continued to play its role in returning the capital to its ‘garden city’ status, citizens have expressed heartfelt appreciation at ‘Operation Clean up’ which culminated today.

Guyana-born US citizen Evelyn Agard lauded the initiative, as she believes it is one that was desperately needed.

Evelyn Agard

“I am very happy this morning to see the massive cleaning by Bourda. This is a massive work and they are doing a wonderful job,” Agard noted.

One taxi driver stationed in the area, explained that the importance of the cleaning of the area surrounding the minibus park will boost the health of persons living in the area, since food items would usually be sold in the same vicinity.

“It’s a very good effort because remember you got food selling out here, and this [garbage] that is out here, is over three months these things deh out here…so it’s very good,” resident Neville Berkely noted.

Neville Berkely

Another resident, Andre Rozac, related to this publication that not only will it be beneficial through the beautification of his surroundings, but it will also pave the way for a higher quality of life, as clogged up drains will be cleared, thus mitigating the effects of flooding.

“It’s very nice that they are doing this clean up and I hope it could be more often and not once a year, and the residents themselves can come out and keep their part like how it’s clean now. When it rains, it floods out and this would help a lot to drain the water, and also like for mosquitoes and things like that,” he noted.

Rudolph Glasgow, who was at the time of the clean up campaign on Sunday taking his family for a stroll on the seawall, said the this will be a very good look for Guyana.

Rudolph Glasgow

“It’s keeping the environment clean. Guyana is supposed to be the breadbasket, not the garbage bin, so this is a great initiative,” Glasgow said.

Former boxer, Quincy Jones, who was also with his children, said that the clearing of garbage from the country’s ‘hot spots’ will allow for a better review from tourists when they visit Guyana.

“It’s great that we could get our children playing in a clean environment, the seawalls clean so that tourists could come and see what beautiful seawalls we have…so I have to commend the police force and GDF for the wonderful job that they are doing,” he said.

These remarks come just one day after the joint services and private sector in collaboration with the government, embarked on a clean up campaign, to restore the city of Georgetown to its glory and splendour, after years of mismanagement and negligence by the Mayor and City Council.

This forms part of the PPP/C government’s agenda to create family-oriented safe spaces, and to begin taking steps towards massive infrastructural development.