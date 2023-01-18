Citizens urged to follow DHB’s early morning double-lane schedule

Drivers and commuters, especially early users of the Demerara Harbour Bridge are being urged to follow the early morning double-lane schedule (EASTBOUND) from 05:55HRS TO 07:00HRS and 07:35HRS TO 08:00HRS.

This double-lane measure was instituted to accommodate the total volume of traffic heading into Georgetown/Demerara on or before 08:30HRS, however, this can only work if there is promptness and cooperation on both sides.

At the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation, we are working to ensure our systems are in place to facilitate this process, as well as to be on standby in the event of any untoward incident. We, therefore, implore our citizens on the West Bank Demerara and West Coast Demerara who travel or drive this route daily, to work with us and make use of the scheduled double-lane periods.

Let’s all work to avoid the buildup of traffic during the early hours (second double-lane half hour) and to contribute as much as we can to alleviate traffic congestion on the bridge. Thank you for your usual cooperation.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

