Civil Defence Commission flood response report

In response to the Sea Dam Breach in the Diamond/Grove Village, East Bank Demerara, which occurred around 16:55 hours on Tuesday, 21st March, 2023 the Civil Defence Commission coordinated, established, and executed an operational management of emergency shelter for the affected residents at Grove Seventh Day Adventist Church, Lot 123 Grove Village, East Bank Demerara.

There is a total of thirty (30) household, comprising of twenty-five (25) children between the ages of five to eighteen years old (5yrs-18yrs) and seventeen (17) adults who were directly affected by the breach.

In the efforts to provide continuous support to citizens affected by disasters, floods and hazards, the Civil Defence Commission had conducted a need assessment of the residents and has maintained effective communication with representatives of the Diamond/Grove National Democratic Council to ensure that all affected members of the community were attended to and their needs cared for.

A total of eighty (80) hampers, inclusive of fifty (50) cleaning supplies and thirty (30) food packages were distributed to residents of the community.

Additionally, the emergency shelter is being monitored and manned by staff of the Civil Defence Commission who remains dedicated and vigilant in the response to Disaster Preparedness and Management throughout Guyana.

