CJIA gets $518 million instrument landing system

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP has commissioned aviation equipment at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), to the tune of $518 million.

During the commissioning ceremony at the airport on Sunday, Minister Edghill said the new equipment [instrument landing system] include a Localiser which costs $200 million, a Glide Path (End Fire Antenna) for $282 million and a Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) for $36 million. The Public Works Minister also commissioned the extended runway at the airport.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, accompanied by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, MP, and Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, MP, and several other Government and Airport officials, cut the ribbon to mark the official opening of the extended runway at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport

“I would like to declare the Cheddi Jagan International extended runway 06/24, its instrument landing system and the air traffic surveillance service using ADSB in the lower air space operational.

“Air traffic controllers and pilots will also benefit from situational awareness: enhance warning, both in terms of predicting and resolving systems in the air and on the ground, and approach monitoring which will enhance air space safety. Guyana the state will benefit.

“We are in a better position to contribute to the fifth strategic objective from ICAO, environmental protection,” Minister Edghill stated.

The public works minister said the instrument landing system will also aid in alleviating the need for diversions of aircraft in unfavourable weather conditions.

Another major benefit the new system will bring, Minister Edghill noted, is that it will increase the passenger experience by taking away about 90 per cent of waiting time.

“We will reduce miles that will be flown by aircraft and the application of continuous climb and or decent operation, less fuel burn takes place resulting in less environmental damage because of emissions from aircraft.

“Using the example of COPA Airlines also, they will see a reduction annually of 1040 minutes of flying which, would be equated to a reduction of $138,000 [112 KGs of emissions].”

Minister Edghill said all works on the airport by China Harbour Engineering Company should be completed by the end of December.

