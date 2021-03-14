‘Clinical Treatment Guidelines’ training for RHOs “fruitful”

─ MOH’s Director-General, Dr. Mahadeo

─ ministry working to expand regional health services

Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo said the ‘Clinical Treatment Guidelines’ training session for Regional Health Officers (RHOs) has been “fruitful.”

In an invited comment Friday, Dr Mahadeo, who is also responsible for regional health care development, said the event was the first annual meeting held in the last several years. He noted that RHOs are responsible for meeting the health needs of the regions and should be updated with relevant information.

Last week’s training focused on the treatment of COVID-19 at various stages.

“So that the team leaders will be on the ball and they will be as well-equipped as anybody else with the knowledge, we have decided to have them trained. The most up-to-date information was provided to them on the management of COVID patients, on diagnosis of COVID patients and also on the ministry’s position on managing these things,” Dr. Mahadeo said.

He expressed confidence that the training has equipped the RHOs to lead from the front.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mahadeo said the officials were also briefed on the Ministry’s direction.

“We also use the opportunity of course to let them again, hear from us about the vision of the Ministry of Health, the vision of this Government, and the direction in which we expect them to go, the direction in which we expect them to lead the regions. So, the main thrust of course is to take health care to the people,” he said.

Dr. Mahadeo said the Ministry is working aggressively to expand regional health care services, noting that basic health care and specialist care services will be provided.

Regional Health Officers at the opening of the ‘Clinical Treatment Guidelines’ training session on Tuesday.

During the session, RHOs raised several issues affecting them in their respective regions. Dr. Mahadeo said the health officers are cognisant of the financial challenges, and are working to find solutions by utilising the available resources.

“They are well on the way to utilise what they have effectively, efficiently and to still provide the services that the Ministry of Health is asking them to provide. In fact, some of the RHOs have gone beyond what was asked of them and now, their programmes and their vision is also being included and the others are following suit.”

The Director-General said there will be continued guidance from the Ministry to ensure the Government’s plans and programmes in the health sector are executed effectively, to benefit Guyanese across all 10 administrative regions.

Each region was tasked with preparing a work plan with specific measurable targets. The next RHO meeting will be held in September to evaluate the progress made.