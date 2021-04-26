Commentary – Thank you Rev. Massiah for speaking up, speaking the truth, just as God would want

Today (Sunday, April 25) I am consoled because yet another decent Guyanese has stepped forward. Thank you Rev. Massiah of the Assemblies of God Church in Guyana. Today Rev. Massiah boldly urged his congregation and his Guyanese sisters and brothers of all religious persuasion to do the right thing and take their COVID-19 vaccines. He joined many other religious leaders in Guyana. We must be grateful to all the pastors, pandits and imams who have come out and supported the COVID-19 vaccination program. Truth be told, however, is that many of the pastors have been silent. For me, encouraging people to take their vaccines is not only the right thing to do, it is what God wants us to do. Thank you brother, thank you Sir, respect.

COVID-19 is a killer. The COVID-19 vaccine can help us STOP COVID-19. More than 121,000 Guyanese as of today have stepped forward and taken their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Already, more than 2,500 of them have taken both doses of their vaccines. But there are too many Guyanese who are hesitating to take their vaccines. And the reasons are because social media and a whispering campaign have been peddling fake stories, conspiracy theories. Rev. Massiah itemized the false stories and dispelled them, one by one. I urge other pastors, other religious leaders, political leaders, business leaders, other influential persons to similarly come forward. There are many things that provide opportunities for discord. But on this life and death issue, we have a common cause to come together. If ever we need to work together in solidarity, fighting COVID-19 provides a platform and taking our vaccines is an excellent, life-saving way to work together to resist COVID-19.

Today (Sunday, April 25) I got the horrendous news that my friend who once worked with me at the Ministry of Agriculture died from COVID-19. Only last night I had asked the doctor how he was doing and was told he was hanging in there, stable and more positive than before. I wanted to call his family to tell them not to worry, he would come home soon. I did not make that call. This afternoon I had to speak to his mom, regrettably to inform to console them. This story is not a story unique and not a story that is rare anymore. In our country, more than 280 times since March 11, 2020, too many of us have had to relate similar stories. Around the world, more than three million times, people have had to narrate similar stories. And for us Guyanese, it is not only those who have died here at home in our country, many of our relatives, perhaps as many as have died at home, have also lost their lives, whether in New York, or Miami, or Texas or London, or Toronto and many other foreign cities around the world.

It is this context that Rev. Massiah’s sermon today provided consolation. There are sensible Guyanese. Rev. Massiah took the stage to remind us that we are a sensible people and we must not abrogate our responsibility.

Today, Israel recorded the first day without a single COVID-19 death, after ten months. Israel is the leading country in the world in vaccinating her people. Almost 70% of Israel’s population has received the COVID-19 vaccines. Israel is proving that we can vaccinate our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The US which for most of the time since March 2020 has been the most affected country in the world is now stabilizing its COVID-19 pandemic in those States with high vaccination. The US is vaccinating its way out of the pandemic. The UK is also doing the same. New Zealand and Australia are doing the same. Bhutan, a developing country is doing the same. Guyana must follow these examples – vaccination works.

While Israel is reporting zero deaths from COVID-19, India and Brazil are reporting record numbers of deaths. India has become the epicentre for the COVID-19 pandemic. Mass graves have become the symbol of the COVID-19 disaster in these countries. India is trying to get vaccines to her people, but is overwhelmed. Guyana must not be in India’s position or in Brazil’s position.

To follow the direction of Israel with vaccination is the right thing to do. The government has secured enough vaccines already to vaccinate more than 260,000 Guyanese. If COVAX comes through, we can vaccinate with both doses, more than 300,000 people, more than 50% of the population, before end of July. This is a massive achievement. The Government is already concluding arrangements for another 400,000 doses of vaccines to bring the total number of Guyanese vaccinated to more than 500,000, meaning we can vaccinate before the end of the year, more than 80% of the adult population.

The government is doing its part. The Ministry of Health is rolling out the vaccines to every community in the country. The health workers are doing their part, working everyday, beyond the call of duty. We, the people, must do our part. We are not asked to make long lines, as in the US and other countries. There are convenient sites everywhere. Rev. Massiah is right – take the vaccine. Do not listen to those who want to mislead you because they are bringing death to our doors.

Dr. Leslie Ramsammy