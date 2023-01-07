Construction commences on new ‘B’ Field, Sophia bridge

The construction of a new bridge at ‘B’ Field Sophia began on Thursday following the demolition of the dilapidated wooden bridge known as the ‘Blacka Bridge’.

The contract to rebuild the bridge was signed in December 2022, following community visits by ministers of government. Residents were promised a brand-new concrete structure to ease the flow of traffic and ensure their safety, a commitment being fulfilled.

Construction is ongoing on the ‘Blacka Bridge’

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar, Minister within the Housing ad Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues, and Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, were present at the contract signing.

Residents had expressed gratitude for the swift action by the government, as the bridge’s rehabilitation was neglected by the previous government.

A temporary bridge has been erected for civilians

The new bridge, valued at some $50 million, will take approximately three months to complete. Its construction is being undertaken by Modern Construction and Trucking Services Ltd.

The company has assured that the bridge would be of good quality, and completed on schedule.

The area where the bridge will be reconstructed

The ‘B’ Field access road has also been identified as a priority road for rehabilitation.

