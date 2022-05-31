Consultations commence on Transforming Education in Guyana

The Ministry of Education has commenced a series of consultations with stakeholders in the education sector to assess the development of the sector and conceptualize recommendations to enhance its transformation.

These consultations will also assess the progress of the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand addresses representatives of the National Interim PTA Body

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand commenced the rounds of consultations on Tuesday morning in the library at National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD) with representatives from the National Interim Parent Teacher Association Body.

She explained that the purpose of the exercise is to examine all that has happened over the last two and half years. This includes schools’ closure, measures to safely reopen schools and plans to transform the education sector.

Keeping in mind, the Ministry’s 2030 vision of “providing opportunities for quality, equitable education and lifelong learning for all’’, the consultations are being held to determine short, medium, and long-term measures to provide quality education to all learners.

Representatives of the National Interim PTA Body

There are five (5) sub-theme which will be discussed during the consultations. These are: “inclusive, equitable, safe and healthy schools”; “learning and skills for life, work and sustainable development”; “digital learning and transformation”; “teachers, teaching and the teaching profession” and “financing of education”.

During today’s session which was chaired by Mr Marti Desouza, Deputy Chief Education Officer – AHED, participants were placed into groups to discuss the sub-theme “inclusive, equitable, safe and healthy schools”. The participants examined current systems to determine what needs to be done to improve them.

Over the next two weeks, engagements will be held across the country.

