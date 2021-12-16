Cops awarded $32.4M for outstanding performances

Members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were on Thursday awarded for their outstanding performances throughout the year, at the Force’s annual awards ceremony. The sum of $32.4 million was disbursed as incentives this year compared to $23.2 million in 2020.

The police ranks were awarded in several categories including the coveted award of ‘Best Overall Cop.’

‘Best Overall Cop’ was Sergeant Moalchand Jadunandan and his family

Receiving the award for ‘Best Overall Cop’ was Sergeant Moalchand Jadunandan who is attached to the traffic department.

Jadunandan who said he always wanted to become a policeman, received a trip for two to Aruwai Resort, along with additional money from Queensway Security Service. The husband and father of three shared a bit of advice for others who hope to follow in his footsteps.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn presenting an award to Senior Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan who is representing Community Policing Groups in Region Six

“Be dedicated, be hardworking, be very disciplined. That can carry you throughout the Guyana Police Force, discipline,” the best cop stated.

Sergeant Komal Pitama was the runner-up best cop. Pitama is attached to the Criminal Department in Region 10 and was instrumental in solving a number of murders and in the eradication of narcotics.

“Since I joined the Guyana Police Force, my aim was to ensure that justice prevails and that is my aim, to ensure that people get justice they need and I have a zeal and zest to go after criminals. I do not like to see crime happening, I do not sleep comfortable at night if I cannot solve it. I depend a lot on the community who give us the information.”

Acting Commissioner of Police Nigel Hoppie with runner-up best cop Sergeant Komal Pitama

Additionally, Woman Police Constable Tatyanna Blair-Da Silva was awarded $100,000 from the force and $100,000 from Queensway Security Service. The spontaneous award was made to the policewoman for her integrity after she returned $1 million which she found.

Detective Inspector Prem Narine was also awarded a sum of money for refusing a bribe offered to him as he investigated a criminal matter.

Acting Commissioner of Police Nigel Hoppie said the annual ceremony is one which will continue to boost the morale of police officers in the execution of their duties.

“Among the awardees here today are members of the force who have been exemplary through the recovery of illegal firearms, interdiction of narcotics, police action in the apprehension of persons who escaped from prison and the arrest of wanted persons, just to name a few. Since the commencement of the award ceremony in 1990, the police force has paid out a total of $498.7 million as cash incentives to deserving ranks. This morale- boosting and motivating gesture, will surely be continuing as a means of enhancing work performance,” the top cop said.

Rewarding members of the force for exceptional performance is part of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s crime fighting strategy.

“Where there is good performance, there must be differentiated treatment. You must be recognised for good performance… incentive-based crime fighting,” the President said recently.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn was also present at the award ceremony.