Covid vaccination drive to be held on Sunday at Cultural Centre

The Ministry of Health will be hosting another COVID-19 vaccination drive-through campaign on Sunday, October 3 this time at the National Cultural Centre, Homestretch Avenue.

Minister Dr. Frank Anthony, who made this disclosure during his covid update programme, explained that the change of venue is due to other scheduled activities set to be held at MovieTowne, Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara, this weekend.

This alteration, he said, will not deter the positive responses being shown by both adults and adolescents.

“I think there are some other activities that are happening there (Movie Towne) this weekend but (at the Cultural Centre tarmac), I believe hopefully would be a convenient location where a lot of people will be able to come out and get vaccinated,” the health minister said.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony, MP

COVID-19 vaccines such as Sputnik V, Sinopharm and Johnson and Johnson (J&J) will be available at the drive-through, along with the first and second doses of the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Dr. Anthony said the ministry is only administering the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at this time.

To this end, he is encouraging persons to take the opportunity to get vaccinated and protect themselves and others against the deadly Coronavirus. So far, about 11,601 children have been fully vaccinated, while 24, 460 children have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.