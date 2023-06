A full team of technical officials and a cabinet member are enroute to Karasabai, Region Nine, where a dormitory was destroyed by fire.

His Excellency, President Dr Irfaan Ali spoke with the Regional Executive Officer (REO) who informed that the fire occurred this morning at approximately 3:00am.

The REO has reported that everyone is safe. The public will be kept informed as the details on the circumstances become available.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email