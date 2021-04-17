Discontinuation of All Meetings of Parliamentary Committees and Sub- Committees at the Public Buildings

Due to the rise in cases of COVID-19, including five members of staff who were tested positive during the past week, the Speaker of the National Assembly has decided that all meetings of Parliamentary Committees and Sub-Committees at the Public Buildings will be discontinued with immediate effect until further notice.

The Speaker has since instructed the Clerk of the National Assembly to sanitize the entire Building and to ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines are fully in place for Members of Parliament, staff, and visitors to the Public Buildings.

The Honourable Speaker will give approval for virtual meetings of Committees when he is satisfied that all Members have access to the internet so that they can participate fully in meetings of Committees.

Those Members of Parliament who have still not been vaccinated are encouraged to do so.