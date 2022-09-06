“Drop everything and read!” book drive to mark International Literacy Day

The Ministry of Education will be hosting a “drop everything and read!” programme and book drive on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in observance of International Literacy Day.

A group of readers has volunteered to participate in the reading programme, including Minister, Priya Manickchand at 11:00 a.m.

Minister of Education, Hon. Priya Manickchand

“Reading adds value to any individual’s life. It’s a beautiful thing. It really changes one’s mindset and mood. So, I am encouraging you all to read,” Minister Manickchand said in a prelude to the programme.

The public is encouraged to donate any new/undamaged books to offices of the education ministry to ensure others get an opportunity to read.

Drop-off location will be at the Department of Education- Georgetown book distribution unit.

Students seated

Donated books will be available for the general public on International Literacy Day and could be uplifted for free.

“In the ministry, we are very committed to in the next four years [of] making sure every child in grade four, at least by grade four, could read and understand what they’re reading.

“And even as we roll that programme out, we’re going to be rolling out Adult Literacy programmes. We are going to change literacy rate in this country. We’re going to change how many people can read and understand what they’re reading,” the minister further noted.

A parent with child

In accordance with the theme for Education Month: “Transforming Education”, government has initiated the events on International Literacy Day to coincide with the education ministry’s sector plan of eliminating illiteracy, enhancing tolerance and modernising education.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

