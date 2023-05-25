Efforts being advanced to build core homes in Region Four

The Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority(CHPA)will be advancing the construction of core homes in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).



The ministry has received funding from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP) and it intends to utilise part of the fund to employ contractors to construct these homes.



Bids are now open to suitable contractors for the construction of the homes.



Under this programme, a 20×20 concrete structure will be built in Lots One, Two, and Three, with a delivery /construction period of 200 days per lot. The homes upon completion will be equipped with basic utilities such as water and electricity and can be expanded over time.



Bidding will be conducted in keeping with National Competitive Bidding procedures specified in the IDB’s policies for the procurement of works and goods financed by the bank.



All bidders must submit tenders to the Chairman, National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance on or before June 28, 2023.



For bids prices up to $100 million a bid security of two per cent of the bid is required, for bid prices above $100 million to $500 million, a bid security of 1.5 per cent of the price is required, while for bid prices above $500 million a security of one per cent of the bid price is required.



Some $1 billion has been earmarked for home improvement and construction of core homes, as well as works in existing serviced lots.



Under the Core Home Support initiative, the target area encompasses Westminster, Onderneeming, Recht-Door-Zee, Lust-en-Rust, and Parfaite Harmonie Phase II in Region Three. Region Four includes communities from Georgetown to Grove on the East Bank of Demerara, and from Georgetown to La Bonne Intention on the East Coast of Demerara.



Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

