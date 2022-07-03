Eight senior police ranks promoted to Assistant Commissioners

Senior Superintendents of Police, Calvin Brutus, Errol Watts, Khali Pareshram and Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum are among eight senior police ranks who were promoted to Assistant Commissioners of Police, effective July 3.

The Guyana Police Force via its Facebook page on Sunday, published the list of promotions from the Police Service Commission, dated July 2,2022.

The Senior Superintendents of Police who were promoted to Assistant Commissioners of Police.

Senior Superintendents of Police; Fizal Karimbaksh, Ravindradat Budhram, Kurleigh Simon and Mahendra Sewnarine complete the list of promotions to Assistant Commissioner.

In addition, a list of 11, including Regional Division Commander, Superintendent Dion Moore, Superintendent Khalid Mandall, Superintendent Boodnarine Persaud, and Superintendent Raphael Rose were promoted to Senior Superintendents.

Twenty-one officers were promoted to Superintendents of Police, 25 to Deputy Superintendents, while 42 were promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Police.

A list of 21 were promoted to Assistant Superintendents on Probation, four to Cadet officers, six to Chief Inspectors, while 97 were promoted to Inspectors of Police.

In the junior police promotions lists, 104, were promoted to Regular Sergeant, 109 to Corporal and 85 to Lance Corporal.

The GPF is currently observing its 183rd Anniversary.

