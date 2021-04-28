EPA’s Whim office closed for sanitisation

The general public is hereby notified that the Environmental Protection Agency’s Berbice Office located at Whim, Corentyne, Berbice, will be closed for three (3) days (Wednesday April 28, Thursday April 29 and Friday April 30, 2021) to facilitate the fumigation and sanitization of the building and compound.

The Agency will resume operation on Monday, May 03, 2021, at 8:00h.

The Main Office in Georgetown as well as the Linden Office remain operational Monday to Friday from 08:00h t0 16:30h to the general public under strict COVID 19 protocols.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.