EU Ambassador Calls on Foreign Minister

Staff Writer Staff WriterMarch 16, 2021

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the European Union to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency Fernando Ponz Cantó, earlier today, called on Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd to discuss the upcoming visit of the EU Election Observation Mission.

The Ambassador iterated the EU’s availability to provide technical support for electoral reform in Guyana.

Minister Todd briefed Ambassador Cantó on the current political climate and Guyana’s improved visibility and image since overcoming the recent political crisis.

The Foreign Minister further updated the Ambassador on enhancing diplomatic relations at Headquarters and by extension Guyana’s Embassy in Brussels and Permanent Mission in Geneva. Minister Todd also used the opportunity to follow-up on processing visas for entry into the EU Community in Georgetown.

In addition, the Minister and Ambassador discussed other upcoming multilateral initiatives of mutual interests.

Guyana-EU relations were forged with the signing of the historic Georgetown Agreement in 1975.

