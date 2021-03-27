Fastac and Acoushi ants’ bait programme to be reintroduced to Amerindian communities

– Min Sukhai

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai says Government is taking steps to boost agriculture production in Amerindian communities countrywide. Minister Sukhai said this will be done by assisting Amerindian communities deal with insects affecting their crops.

The Minister made the disclosure during a community engagement with residents of Chenapau, Region Eight.

“We will be reintroducing the distribution of free Fastac and Acoushi ants’ bait to those villages that are suffering from the infestation of acoushi ants,” Minister Sukhai stated.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai

It was highlighted by the Minister that the programme was brought to an end during the APNU+AFC time in office. Regions One, Two, Six, Seven, Eight and Nine were beneficiaries of the programme.

“We are restarting that project at the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs in collaboration with the Agriculture Ministry; within this first term begin to reintroduce the free distribution of Fastac and Acoushi ants’ bait to control Acoushi ants which affect many farmers in various regions,” the Minister said.

Residents of Chenapau, Region Eight

The Acoushi ant is deemed one of the most troublesome agricultural pests in Guyana, and baiting is one of the methods recommended to control it. Prior to 2015, the PPP/C administration budgeted $10 million annually towards the programme.

Added to that, the Ministry has bought 112 tractors for Amerindian communities to further boost agriculture production. The Minister said that 112 ploughs and harrows will also be bought to enhance cultivation. She said would also assist with the transport of goods and services, and aid the development of the villages dependent on logging activities.

Minister Sukhai also revealed that the Ministry will be training 200 drivers and tractor operators as part of the agricultural drive. The Minister said the persons will be selected from the Community Support Officers programme.