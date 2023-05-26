Final phase of construction of an alternative road through Kaneville-Grove to Good Success commences this week

Persons living along the East Bank of Demerara corridor within the Diamond/ Grove area are being assured that construction of the Bypass Road from Diamond to Good Success has been ongoing, with the final part of this project starting this week.

This brings the beginning of the rehabilitation of the entire East Bank Highway from Diamond/ Grove to Timehri closer to starting, as this bypass is to facilitate the East Bank traffic while work on the highway is underway.

As per the current bypass, the road and bridge works include the widening of community roads and the construction of two reinforced concrete bridges between Diamond and Good Success. In Diamond, the Back, and Third Streets are being rehabilitated and widened, while in New Grove, First Street is being rehabilitated to link to Kaneville Main Access Road with the construction of a new bridge.

“Contracts for this final phase of the bypass were awarded in May 2023 and contractors began mobilising.”

In the Kick-off Meeting on Monday, May 22, 2023, to launch the works, the Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, stressed the importance of this roadway to the development of the East Bank Demerara corridor.

“This bypass will provide critical road connectivity, precisely why it is being built, to accommodate road users while we rehabilitate and upgrade the EBD highway. I don’t need to tell you how critical this is, you already know, and so I urge representatives of the contractors and utility companies to work assiduously to complete the works within the agreed timelines,” the Minister stated.

Meanwhile, civil works are also ongoing with the installation of streetlights in all three communities and are scheduled to be completed by the end of this week.

STREET-LIGHTS BEING INSTALLED IN GROVE

The relocation of utilities has commenced and will be completed in 4 weeks’ time. Works are presently ongoing in Kaneville Main Access Roads. While works for GTT and GPL and being undertaken in-house. The GWI works were awarded to Vijay Ramlall.

In relation to the road widening works, contracts were awarded in five (5) lots, the contractors are currently mobilising for the completion of works in July 2023. These works are being funded by the Government of Guyana at a cost of $554,283,840.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

Travel will only be permitted to cars, SUVs, and buses. No heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) will be permitted to use the Bypass Road. HGVs will be required to continue to use the EBD Public Road. In that case, all road users are also urged to follow traffic signages within the proximity of the area, follow designated pedestrian routes, and obey traffic signals. The road users shall also be alert and patient as changes are expected in the route. Finally, adhere to posted speed limits and adjust driving speed accordingly when passing through the area.

Stakeholders can contact the Ministry via eastbankroadupgrade@publicworks.gov.gy or pr_dept@mopw.gov.gy

