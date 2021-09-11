Flood relief grants sending Pomeroon farmers back to the farm

Hundreds of farmers along the Pomeroon River, Region Two, on Friday benefitted from the flood relief cash grant, an initiative of the Government which is assisting thousands of farmers whose livelihoods were devastated by the recent countrywide flood.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., MP, led the disbursement exercise. He was accompanied by Member of Parliament Alister Charlie, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Kashif Muhammad and Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle.

Villages visited include Martindale and Friendship Canal. Farmers who plant cash crops and coconuts depend on their produce to provide for their families.

Residents explained that with the relief grant, they would be able to get back to the farms.

Selwin Rose of Martindale who plants coconuts and plantains said he suffered significant losses. However, he is thankful for the assistance the Government is providing to get back on his feet.

“We feel thankful when we heard about it. I decide when I get the cash grant that I will take the money, get people to assist to get the farm rolling again. Because we drain does silk up a lot, so we got to do some digging and do a lot of investment to get the plants back in order,” Mr. Rose said.

Felicia Mentore also expressed gratitude for the flood relief grant. Mentore plants bananas, plantains, other vegetables and peppers.

“I am so happy and for the cash grant to continue my farming and I am impressed about it,” Mentore stated.

Minister Ramson, addressing residents said Government recognised the challenge the flood caused to Guyanese countrywide. He said the flood relief grant is Government’s way of providing a form of compensation for those affected by the disaster.

“When now we are doing this process, which is trying to compensate you as much as we could because President Ali worked very hard in the entire process in assessing how bad the situation was, trying to quantify it and getting the monies to help people who would have lost income due to the flood,” the minister said.

Minister Ramson further assured residents that “we want to let you know that when bad things happen, we are standing with you as a government and we will always stand with you as a government and we will see this through to the end.”

Residents were allowed to raise concerns with the minister, which he assured would be taken to Cabinet to be addressed.

The engagement is part of a Cabinet outreach in Region Two. President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali is leading the exercise.