Former President Cheddi Jagan remembered for his stellar contribution to Guyana

Former President, Dr. Cheddi Jagan was remembered for his remarkable contributions to the development of Guyana and the betterment of its people.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha. M.P., on Sunday, described the former Guyanese leader as the greatest hero to have ever walked Guyana’s shores.

He made the remarks during the wreath-laying ceremony held to observe the former Head of State’s 25th death anniversary, at Babu Jaan, Corentyne, Berbice.

The agriculture minister called on citizens to use the celebration as an inspiration to redirect their energies towards the continued development of the nation.

“Twenty-five years ago, when comrade Cheddi died, it robbed Guyana of a person who would have made a valuable contribution in the presidency of the country.

As faith would have had it only allowed him four years to be the President of our country. Because of undemocratic and rigged elections, he was prevented from being the President, or else he would have been the longest serving President if we did not have rigged elections,” Minister Mustapha explained.

Minister Mustapha said Dr. Jagan’s teaching is relevant and continues to live on. He said the lessons taught by the former president have made significant contributions towards the democracy that the country recently regained. The democracy, Minister Mustapha referred to, is the lengthy wait for a credible result, following the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

He said the PPP/C Administration was able to triumph the ordeal due to the political strength and guidance which was instilled in its members by the champion, Dr. Jagan. The late Dr. Cheddi Jagan served as President of Guyana from 1992 to 1997 and is widely regarded as the ‘father of the nation.’ He dedicated his entire life to ensure that freedom and democracy of the people prevailed in Guyana until he died on March 6, 1997.