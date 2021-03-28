Four new schools to be constructed in Region Seven

Four new schools are to be constructed in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) through its 2021 National Budget allocation.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) Mr. Kerwin Ward said sums were allocated for schools at Dagg Point, St. Martin’s, Waramadong and Kurutuku.

During a recent interview with DPI, he said the allocation is another demonstration of the Administration taking steps to ensure it reduces the disparity between the coastland and rural communities.

The construction of schools would create more learning spaces and better ensure the delivery of education.

A nursery school will be built at Dagg Point and primary schools at St. Martin’s, Waramadong and Kurutuku.

“In Waramadong, the school has outgrown its existence of over 60 years and so its structure is at its toll hence our decision to establish a new school there.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) Mr. Kerwin Ward

The one at Dagg Point – it is due to its vastly developing community and a school is absent, absolutely none and so the students from Dagg Point have to travel from Bartica to get to school,” the REO said.

He explained that because of this, attendance from Dagg Point students is low, as the transportation costs weigh heavily on the parents.

It was highlighted that between Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine, 239 schools serve 32,603 learners. However, most of the schools are primary schools. There are 13 secondary schools which are located as follows: three each in Regions One, Seven and Eight and four in Region Nine.

The Ministry of Education has budgeted some $10 million for feasibility studies for the construction of new schools in the hinterland and remote areas, in keeping with its goal to provide universal secondary education countrywide. Attaining universal nursery education is also one of its aims. In the meantime, the Government has restarted and augmented several of its programmes to alleviate the financial burden on parents of school age children. This includes the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant, which was increased from $10,000 to $15,000 per public school student, and the school uniform and supplies voucher valued at $4,000, per public school student.