GEA prioritising transition to renewable energy

The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) on Thursday hosted an automotive show to display the range of electric vehicles (EVs) available in the country, as well as promote awareness of the environmental impact and cost efficiency of EVs in a country that is seeing a gradual transition to low-emission electricity.

Chief Executive Officer, Mahender Sharma noted that the exhibition is demonstrative of the GEA’s continuous endeavours to spread awareness of the availability of these models, and educate persons on the care and maintenance of EVs.

Chief Executive Officer of GEA, Mahender Sharma

To this end, he disclosed that by the end of the week about 25 electricians and mechanics would be trained in the care and maintenance of electric vehicles.

“We have also been doing a number of webinars and sensitisation programmes talking about EVs. As I speak, we are training the second batch of mechanics and electricians on the repair and maintenance of EVs,” he said.

The small display of electric vehicles was held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre

Sharma emphasised that the use of electric vehicles will go hand in hand with the government’s commitment to foster a significant reduction in the use of fossil fuels.

He explained, “What this means for us is that we have the potential, the technology and the opportunity to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, and it fits very nicely in our low carbon developmental strategy and the trajectory that we are going for low carbon transportation within that strategy.”

Electric vehicles use electricity to charge their batteries instead of petrol or diesel

Electric vehicles use electricity to charge their batteries as opposed to petrol or diesel, making them more efficient as well as better for the environment, since these models do not emit greenhouse gases.

Recently, the GEA awarded a contract to Flash Motors Company Limited of Jamaica for the supply of six charging stations for electric vehicles as part of a pilot project. Sharma disclosed that these charging stations are expected to arrive in early 2023, and will be placed in select areas across the coast, namely in Regions Three, Four and Six.

CEO of GO-Invest, Dr Peter Ramsaroop, and Director of the Industry and Innovations Unit under the Office of the Prime Minister, Sharukh Hussain, as well as representatives from the various ministries and the Office of the Prime Minister were also in attendance.

