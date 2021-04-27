Government appeals to political parties to urge supporters to get vaccinated

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Hon. Gail Teixeira and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony on Monday met representatives of political parties to update them on the COVID-19 public health situation.

The Ministers also sought the parties’ assistance in encouraging the public to get immunised against Covid.

L-R Director of Primary Health Care at Ministry of Health, Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Hon. Gail Teixeira and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony at the meeting.

In his address, Dr. Anthony appealed to the Parties to help, noting that the Government is ready to commit resources to improving the response.

“Our appeal really is, let’s get as much people to get vaccinated as possible. We have the technical people. So far, I think we have enough.

If we go on an accelerated rate, we might have some challenges but I’m sure the staff is willing to go that extra mile. And you know, we can do this. As a country, if there is any time that is more important for us to work together, it is now,” he said.

Dr. Hamilton delivers her presentation on COVID-19

The Minister added that a collective approach is necessary.

“We are all in this together. And the only way we can exit this is that each one of us, we have to use our influence, we have to use our network to encourage people to get this vaccine,” he said.

Meanwhile, in her presentation, Director of Primary Health Care at the Health Ministry, Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton informed the meeting of the recent developments in Government’s efforts to maintain public health and safety, and its battle with vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.

L-R Opposition Members of Parliament, Hon. Dr. Karen Cummings, Hon. Khemraj Ramjattan, Hon. Annette Ferguson, and Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Lenox Shuman.

Following initial presentations, the parties engaged in discussions and offered suggestions on how to improve the response to the pandemic.

At the close of the meeting, they agreed to make separate appeals to their supporters. Party leaders will also coordinate with the Ministry of Health to record brief messages to be aired on radio, television and online.

Minister Teixeira also noted her preference for additional methods such as a joint multi-party statement, and collaboration between parties for outreaches to communities which have not been substantially vaccinated or are hesitant to do so.

A section of the meeting

