Gov’t allocates $3.7B for management, development of UG

As part of its efforts to meet the increasing demand for qualified persons and to strengthen Guyana’s human resource capacity, the government has allocated some $3.7 billion to manage and develop the University of Guyana (UG) in 2023.

This sum is for the administration and expansion of operations at the institution’s Turkeyen and Berbice campuses.

Senior Finance Minister, Dr Ashni Singh, during his presentation of Budget 2023 on Monday stated, “To meet the growing demand for qualified personnel, our tertiary institutions will increase their intake to produce more graduates to boost Guyana’s human capital.”

Over the past two years, 6,100 students graduated from the University of Guyana.

In 2022, some $3.7 billion was allocated for UG’s operations and additional courses offered.

In addition, the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme also has a budget of $1.8 billion, which covers 8,555 new students and 1,047 continuing students.

By adding to the almost 14,000 scholarships already awarded since 2021, the government’s manifesto promise of 20,000 online scholarships will be achieved.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

