Gov’t committed to battling NCDs, infectious diseases

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony says the Government is committed to reducing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and infectious diseases this year. It has established a new department aimed at addressing these conditions directly.

He made this statement during his address at the Texila American University’s Virtual Third International Conference on Friday. The forum was themed, “Non-Communicable Diseases in the Caribbean Region: Mental Health and Road Traffic Accidents Current Scenario and Future Perspectives.”

Dr. Anthony said the Ministry would be establishing an action plan to prevent and control NCDs and include provisions for mental healthcare.

“We have also started working on developing a strategic plan for the next five years as it regards to NCDs, and a more strategic outlook for the next 10 years because we believe that without such strategic vision, it is going to be difficult to bring several various diseases under control.”

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

The Ministry has also noted that among NCDs, those linked to the endocrine system are more problematic. In Guyana, diabetes is one of the leading chronic conditions related to the endocrine system.

Dr. Anthony said the National Diabetic Federation estimates that some 60,000 Guyanese have diabetes. However, he said a significant number of those persons are unaware of their condition as many of them may not receive a diagnosis until several years later.

In terms of treatment, Dr. Anthony said the Ministry plans to establish a care centre that will offer comprehensive diabetic healthcare.

“One of the new features this year that we will be working on is to develop a one-stop centre, where a diabetic patient can come in, and once you come there, you will be seen by a doctor, you can be seen by a nutritionist who gives you advice on your diet, you have to get a check-up for your eyes.

There will be a place there that you can get those services. There will be a place there that would check your feet to make sure that you don’t have ulcers or ulcerations, so, basically, all the things that you would need,” he said. Once this pilot project is successful, it will be replicated in other regions.